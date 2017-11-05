Abu Zaid was arrested by the security agency from Mumbai International Airport under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was coming to India from Saudi Arabia. Earlier, five Islamic State suspects were arrested from Kannur in Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an Islamic State (IS) suspect from Mumbai’s International Airport on Sunday. The suspect has been identified as Abu Zaid, who is suspected to be running an Islamic State network in India while residing in Delhi. There are also reports that there were some other youths from Western Uttar Pradesh in the Network. Security agencies have been tracking the movement of the suspect and then arrested him when he landed in Mumbai. He was coming to India from Saudi Arabia.

As per reports, Abu Zaid was found to be in touch with terror suspects who were earlier arrested by UP Police. While addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Additional Director General, Law and Order (ADG, LO), Anand Kumar said, “ATS has brought the terror suspect on transit remand to Lucknow from Mumbai. He was the ideologue of his group.” He further added that Zaid was residing in Riyadh and formed a social media group to allegedly radicalise youths and lure them to Islamic State.

Abu Zaid was arrested by the security agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Zaid is a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh who was living in Saudi Arabia and was working to inspire and guide people from India into Islamic State (IS). According to media reports, accumulated evidence from the mobile of the arrested accused was also found.

As per reports, in April, ATS had arrested four suspected ISIS terrorist Umar alias Nazim, Ghazi Baba alias Muzammil, Mufti alias Faizan and Jakawan alias Eihtesham. Zaid’s name had cropped up during interrogation.

Earlier, five Islamic State suspects were arrested from Kannur in Kerala. All the accused arrested by the police were in their twenties and were going to Syria to join the terror group. ATS Gujarat also arrested two Islamic State suspect on Saturday.