Terrorist organisation Islamic State has issued a threat and warned that they will launch a lone-wolf terror attack in India in the coming days. A 10-minute long audio clip in Malayalam surfaced, which allegedly originates from Islamic State said that places in India would be attacked just as the attack in Las Vegas was carried out. The audio clip said that crowds thronging popular festivals like Thirssur Pooram and Kumbh Mela in India would be on target. The audio clip has raised an alarm across security agencies in the country.

According to reports, the male voice in the audio clip is said to be of Rashid Abdullah, the alleged leader of the Islamic State module in Kasaragod who had left the country to join IS in Afghanistan. The voice also quoted verses from Quran, this is the 50th clip from terror outfit Daulatul Islam, which is believed to be a regional Islamic State outfit. The voice in the audio clip made references to lone wolf attack in Las Vegas where several people lost their lives.

According to reports, the voice clip said “You use your intellect. Poison them in food. Use trucks. Drive over them at Thirssur Pooram or at Maha Kumbh Mela. IS Mujahideen are doing it in several parts of the world. In Las Vegas, one of our supporters killed many people at a music concert. At least you should try to derail a train. Or use a knife.”

An Interpol notice against Rashid Abdullah was issued and he has also been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 120B r/w 125 and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Sections 38, 39 and 40 by National Investigative Agency.

The audio clip has been found by Kerala police and has featured at a time when allegedly more than 100 people from the state have left the country to join Islamic State.