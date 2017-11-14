As per the reports, IT department seized Rs 7 crore in cash and jewels worth more than Rs 5 crore during the raids. The officials also found large scale immovable assets during the operation. “As many as 15 bank lockers were frozen and several kilograms of gold and diamond jewellery that were claimed to have been accounted for were kept under safe custody for evaluation,” The Hindu quoted a source as saying.

Massive IT raids conducted on premises of VK Sasikala and her kin concluded on Monday. Income Tax officials have said tax evasion on income of Rs 1,430 crore was detected during the search operation. “This is not the final figure. We are still evaluating more documents and the figure could change. But we have concluded the raids and are now scrutinising the documents that our team found during the five-day search operation at 187 locations,” a senior IT official told media.

The places that were raided by the Income Tax officials included the residence of Sasikala’s husband M. Natarajan, in Thanjavur, Kodanad Tea Estate belonging to late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa, Jazz Cinemas, Midas Distilleries, Sharada Paper and Boards, Senthil Group of Companies, Nilgiri Furniture in Coimbatore, Jaya TV, Namadhu MGR and several other locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The search operation was kept secret. The raiding tax officials had hired private cabs and pasted wedding stickers on the windscreens of vehicles in a bid to avoid suspicion.

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary VK Sasikala is currently lodged in a Bengaluru jail in a corruption case. She was removed from her position when Tamil Nadu CM EPS joined hands with rebel leader OPS. The infighting in the party had started after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.