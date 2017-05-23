Security forces are engaged in an encounter with militants in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, says news agency IANS.

Gunshots were heard in Pulwama’s Hakripora area as the army cordon the area during a search operation.

At least 2-3 terrorists are suspected to be hiding at the encounter spot.

The encounter coincides when earlier today, the Indian Army decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the operation to curb militancy from across the border.

The tension between India and Pakistan along the LoC has considerably accelerated in the last six months along with repeated ceasefire violation and cross-border militancy.

This is a developing story, more details awaited