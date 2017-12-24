Five-time legislator Jairam Thakur, who is known for his humble, low-profile stature is the 13th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh as his appointment was confirmed by an unanimous decision taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during their Legislative Party meeting. Jairam Thakur is a graduate from a college in Mandi town and completed his post-graduation from Punjab University in Chandigarh.

"I thank everyone, central leadership, Prem Kumar Dhumal ji who proposed my name supported by JP Nadda, Shanta Kumar ji" Jairam Thakur said

Born in Mandi to a Rajput family on January 6, 1965 Jai Ram Thakur is the 13th Chief Minister-elect of the state of Himachal Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is expected to take an oath on 27 December. Jai Ram was elected as the Chief Minister on Sunday after main Chief Ministerial aspirant Prem Kumar Dhumal was defeated comprehensively in the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections which were held in November this year. The decision of appointing Jai Ram Thakur as the Chief Minister of Himachal was taken unanimously at BJP Legislative Party meeting.

The Legislative Party meeting was attended by prominent Union Ministers, including the likes of Narendra Singh Tomar, Nirmala Sitharaman alongside Union Health Minister JP Nadda with state party in-charge of Himachal Mangal Pandey. “Thakur was elected as the BJP legislature party leader in the (Himachal Pradesh) Assembly,” Tomar told reporters. As per reports, the appointment of Jai Ram Thakur was made possible by two-time former Chief Minister P.K. Dhumal, who priosed his name for the post of Chief Minister which was then nodded by Nadda and another two-time Chief Minister Shanta Kumar.

With the humble BJP leader emerging from Mandi grassroots and taking charge of Himachal Pradesh, here is how Jairam Thakur political career has flourished over the years.

1) Jairam Thakur graduated from a college in Mandi town and did his post graduation from Punjab University in Chandigarh.



2) During his graduation days, Jairam was introduced to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).



3) Jairam was the Joint Secretary, State ABVP in 1986, Organizing Secretary, ABVP in J&K) from 1989 to 93. From 1993 to 1995 he was the State Secretary of Bhartiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha and became the Vice President of the State for BJP in 2003-05; and President State in 2006-09 respectively.



4) Ever since Jairam clinched his first election under the ABVP wings there has been no looking back for the BJP leader. Thakur has been a household name in Mandi. With his strong influence, BJP capped 9 seats our 10 in Mandi and with his appointment, he is set to become the first CM from his region.



5) Jairam Thakur won his fifth consecutive assembly election from Seraj, which was earlier known as Chirchot, in Mandi district. His triumph came after defeating Chet Ram of the Congress party.



6) Thakur was a cabinet minister in the previous BJP government in the state led by Prem Kumar Dhumal from 2007 to 2012.



7) Along with that, Jairam was known for his proximity with JP Nadda. In the year 1993, Thakur lost his maiden assembly election.



8) The 52-year old contested the assembly election in 1998 and since then he has consecutively won all the five assembly elections with a huge margin.



9) Thakur who will be 53 next year on January 6, represents the Rajput community that has a noteworthy existence in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

10) The five-time legislator Jairam Thakur witnessed extreme poverty with his family but the unfortunate circumstances didn’t stop Jairam from becoming a household name in Mandi. “My son has seen extreme poverty in his childhood,” his emotional mother Biri Singh told reporters in her ancestral house in Tandi village in the interiors of Mandi district.