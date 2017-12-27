After Prem Kumar Dhumal failed to win, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected the five-time BJP MLA from Seraj constituency of the hilly state, Jairam Thakur, to be the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. BJP had defeated Congress in the state and had claimed 44 out of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh elections 2017. Soon after, Jairam Thakur’s name was announced by the senior BJP leaders Thakur came out and thanked BJP cadres and leaders for their support. Jairam Thakur along with Jagat Prakash Nadda was in the race of becoming the CM of the state, however, Thakur was picked over Nadda, by party observers and legislators.
Jairam Thakur will be sworn in as the state CM at around 11 am. As Jairam Thakur prepares to take oath today at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, here are a few less known facts about the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.
- BJP’s Himachal Pradesh CM face Jairam Thakur is party’s strong hand in the Mandi belt region. It was under his rule that BJP scored 9 out of 10 seats n the region. Jairam Thakur is also the first minister from the Mandi region.
- This elevation of Jairam Thakur comes after a while as he was a minister in previous BJP ruled government. Jairam Thakur has also held the post of BJP state president. Thakur was state unit president from 2006-2009. BJP’s Jairam Thakur also holds the experience both in administration as well as in organisation sectors.
- Even though Jairam Thakur beats JP Nadda in the race of becoming the state CM, it is said that Thakur and Nadda share a close bond. Hence, Thakur also enjoys the support from the top brass of the party. Thakur’s bond with Amit Shah was also said to be the reason behind him emerging at the state CM face, as many leaders expected the party to choose the CM among lawmakers.
- Jairam Thakur is also described as a soft-spoken leader by his supporters. He also served as the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister in Prem Kumar Dhumal’s government from 2007 to 2012. Jairam Thakur is a graduate and has Masters from Panjab University in Chandigarh.
- Thakur was introduced to the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated to BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during his college days. He was just 28-year-old when he first contested the state Assembly elections from Chachiot in Himachal Pradesh in 1993.