Thakur was introduced to the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated to BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during his college days. He was just 28-year-old when he first contested the state Assembly elections from Chachiot in Himachal Pradesh in 1993. Jairam Thakur is also described as a soft-spoken leader by his supporters.

After Prem Kumar Dhumal failed to win, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected the five-time BJP MLA from Seraj constituency of the hilly state, Jairam Thakur, to be the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. BJP had defeated Congress in the state and had claimed 44 out of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh elections 2017. Soon after, Jairam Thakur’s name was announced by the senior BJP leaders Thakur came out and thanked BJP cadres and leaders for their support. Jairam Thakur along with Jagat Prakash Nadda was in the race of becoming the CM of the state, however, Thakur was picked over Nadda, by party observers and legislators.

Jairam Thakur will be sworn in as the state CM at around 11 am. As Jairam Thakur prepares to take oath today at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, here are a few less known facts about the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.