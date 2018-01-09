Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. This is the second encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in as many days. A militant was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said. Personnel of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group of the state police surrounded Larnoo village following a tip about the presence of militants. “As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, they were fired at triggering the encounter,” a police officer said. The victims were identified as Muhammad Furhan and Muhammad Farhan, both local militants.

The gunfight is still going on, the officer added around 11.30 am. Internet services have been suspended in south Kashmir. This is the second encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in as many days. A militant was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday. The gunbattle had begun after security forces launched a search operation in Zuhama village of Chadoora following information about the presence of militants, an official said.

Tuesday’s killings come three days after a powerful explosion in Sopore town in north Baramulla district that killed four policemen. The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. The JeM also claimed a fidayeen attack in which five personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died in south Pulwama district on December 31. Three militants were also killed in the attack.