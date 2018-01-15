The DGP of J&K Police Shesh Paul Vaid said that all the 5 terrorists killed in the Uri Sector belonged to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). The operation was jointly carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). After the 5 JeM militants were gunned down, the Indian Security Forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The Indian security forces foiled a major infiltration bid on Monday by neutralising six terrorists in the Uri Sector. The security forces said that the infiltration bid was from across the border in Dulanja area of Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Commenting on the matter, the DGP of J&K Police Shesh Paul Vaid said that all the 6 terrorists killed in the Uri Sector belonged to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). The operation was jointly carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

2 more dead bodies of terrorists recovered from encounter site taking the total to 6. https://t.co/IkNconoAvC — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 15, 2018

After the 6 JeM militants were gunned down, the Indian Security Forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. An official said that following the search operations, heavy arms and ammunition were recovered from the slayed terrorists. Sources suggest that the JeM terrorist were planning an attack in the national capital on Republic Day, January 26. Reports suggested that the militants had opened indiscriminate firing. However, the five terrorists were killed after the forces retaliated. As per IANS, Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said a group of militants was spotted infiltrating from Pakistan into India near Dulanja area of border town Uri — some 120 km from here.

Four JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by J&K Police, Army and CAPF: Shesh Paul Vaid, DGP, J&K Police (File pic) pic.twitter.com/qI6AI7G1qr — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

The following infiltration bid by the terrorists, from across the border, comes just a few days after the heavily-armed terrorists stealthily entered the CRPF camp in Lathpora area in December. The terrorists had hurled grenades and opened indiscriminate firing that resulted in the martyrdom of 5 soldiers. Later, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for carrying out the attack on the 185 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Earlier, the government intelligence sources said that the Indian Army had killed at least 138 Pakistan Army personnel in 2017 in the tactical operations and retaliatory cross-border firings along the Line of Control (LoC) in the border state.

Security across the region has been also been beefed up in the wake of upcoming Republic Day on January 26.