Three militants of the terror group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were neutralized by the Security forces in an overnight gunfight in Aglar village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. As per reports, one soldier identified as Sham Sunder of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was martyred and two soldiers and a civilian injured during this operation.

Three militants of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an overnight gunfight with the security forces in Aglar village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. “One soldier of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was martyred and two soldiers and a civilian injured during this operation,” police said, adding the encounter has ended. “The slain militants included two Pakistani nationals and a local. The martyred soldier has been identified as Sham Sunder.” The injured are being treated in the hospital.

“Three weapons, including one AK, one M16 rifle and one pistol, besides ammunition were recovered from the encounter site,” said police spokesman, adding the identification of the dead bodies are being done. “It is the same group that was wanted for the attack on the police check-post in Rajpora.” A joint team of Army’s 44 RR, Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the village after inputs about the presence of militants there. As security forces tightened the cordon, the hiding militants fired at them after which a gunfight started there late last evening.

Showkat Ahmad, a civilian, was injured when protesters clashed with the security forces to disrupt the operation against the militants. Internet services have been suspended in Pulwama district to check the spread of rumours. Earlier, two militants were killed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district last week after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid. As per reports, the terrorist were neutralized in the Uri sector after alert troops foiled the infiltration bid.