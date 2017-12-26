According to reports, an encounter is said to be underway between the security forces and the terrorists in the Pulwama sector in Jammu and Kashmir on December 26. Following the heavy gun battle, one terrorist has been killed. The 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Jammu and Kashmir Police and 110 Battalion CRPF personnel have been deployed at the site where firing is said to be currently on.

According to reports, an encounter is said to be underway between the security forces and the terrorists in the Pulwama sector in Jammu and Kashmir, on December 26. Following the heavy gun battle, one terrorist has been killed. The Indian security forces have launched the search operations and have cordoned off the area. Following the inputs of terrorists being hidden in the area, security teams have been deployed to carry search operations in the area. The killed and the trapped terrorists are said to be belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror organisation. The 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Jammu and Kashmir Police and 110 Battalion CRPF personnel have been deployed at the site where firing is said to be currently on.

#UPDATE One terrorist killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Pulwama; Search operation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

According to the intelligence sources, retaliating to the killing of the four Indian Army jawans by Pakistan in a ceasefire violation on Saturday (December 23), the Indian security forces crossed over the Line of Control (PoK) on December 26, and avenged the un-called death of the jawans by killing three of the Pakistan Army soldiers. According to the reports of the Pakistan media, one Pakistani soldier is said to severely injured. As per Pakistan media, the Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along the LOC at Rakhchikri, Rawlakot sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, on December 23, a major and three soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred in cross firing by Pakistan Army in Keri sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when Pakistan violated the ceasefire and opened fire on the Indian Army patrol party. According to Defence Ministry spokesperson, the deceased personnel were identified as Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh of 2 Sikh battalions.