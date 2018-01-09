On Tuesday, a court sent a Jet Airways crew and her accomplice, arrested on charges of involvement in the smuggling of US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore, to two days' judicial custody. "US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore were seized from a lady crew of a Hong Kong-bound Jet Airways flight on Monday night at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here," a DRI statement said.

A court here on Tuesday sent a Jet Airways crew and her accomplice, arrested on charges of involvement in the smuggling of US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore, to two days’ judicial custody. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday arrested Deveshi Kulshreshtha, who was on duty on a Hong Kong-bound Jet Airways flight, and her accomplice Amit Malhotra on charges of smuggling foreign currency. Both were presented before a Duty Magistrate here on Tuesday, who remanded them to judicial custody till January 11. “US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore were seized from a lady crew of a Hong Kong-bound Jet Airways flight on Monday night at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here,” a DRI statement said.

Sources revealed that Amit Malhotra used collect money from bullion dealers in the national capital Delhi. By enticing the airline workers, the 40-year old used transfer the money abroad. The illegal cash would then return to India in the form of gold. As per reports, the cash was wrapped up in an aluminum foil by the crew member which was hidden in her check-in baggage. “The woman and the alleged supplier of cash were intercepted inside the flight,” an unidentified official was quoted as saying by the Hindu. Sources also revealed that the home of the alleged cash supplier situated in New Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area was raided by the Delhi police on Monday. In the meanwhile, the police investigating the matter are also trying to find out whether the woman was involved in other money laundering cases or not.

(With inputs from IANS…)