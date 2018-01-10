Sources have found that Jet Airways crew member Deveshi Kulshreshtha, 25, who was arrested for smuggling money abroad was in her 8th trip to Hong Kong to launder the money, sources have revealed. Meanwhile, investigating agencies while carrying out the probe into the matter are of the view that this is just a small breakthrough in the illegal smuggling racket and that it's a huge hawala scam which might involve other crew members.

Jet Airways crew member Deveshi Kulshreshtha, 25, who was arrested for smuggling money abroad was in her 8th trip to Hong Kong to launder the money, sources have revealed. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), who arrested Jet Airways crew member for smuggling hawala money to Hong Kong, use to receive Rs 1 lakh for each trip she used to make and transfer money. Deveshi Kulshreshtha, who was arrested with Rs 3.2 crore ($480,200) while she was trying to smuggle the money for the 8th time, has been sent for a two-day judicial custody along with alleged hawala operator Amit Malhhotra. The investigation agencies are also speculating the security angle to this racket and may initiate a probe to cross-check if there was a possibility of the involvement of the security officers who are responsible for checking crew members and their baggages.

Meanwhile, according to a leading daily, it has also been revealed that accused and arrested Jet Airways crew member Deveshi Kulshreshtha had booked a 3BHK flat on Yamuna Expressway and have already paid 30% of the total amount. On further investigating the matter and through sources, Deveshi Kulshreshtha’s husband who works in an online job portal was not aware of her extra income. Meanwhile, investigating agencies while carrying out the probe into the matter are of the view that this is just a small breakthrough in the illegal smuggling racket and that it’s a huge hawala scam which might involve other crew members.

Sources revealed that alleged hawala operator Amit Malhotra used collect money from bullion dealers in the national capital Delhi. By enticing the airline workers, the 40-year old used transfer the money abroad. The illegal cash would then return to India in the form of gold. As per reports, the cash was wrapped up in an aluminum foil by the crew member which was hidden in her check-in baggage. “The woman and the alleged supplier of cash were intercepted inside the flight,” an unidentified official was quoted as saying by the Hindu. Sources also revealed that the home of the alleged cash supplier situated in New Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area was raided by the Delhi police on Monday.