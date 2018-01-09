Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has slammed PM Modi-led NDA govt for paying more attention to trivial issues than pertinent ones at a Delhi Rally. He said that BJP was unhappy with its marginal victory in Gujarat and was targetting him as a result.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday launched a massive attack on PM Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Yuva Hunkar rally and said that the party was unhappy with a marginal win in the recently held Gujarat election and was targeting him unnecessarily. “Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakore and Jignesh Mevani crushed BJP’s target of 150 seats in Gujarat and that is why I am being targetted,” he said. The rally was held amidst tight security and took place despite not receiving a go-ahead from the police. The rally demanded the release of Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested last year in connection with the Dalit-Thakur clashes in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Mevani also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the violence that was carried out on Dalits in Saharanpur and later in Bhima Koregaon. “It is you who has to answer the reason behind violence on Dalits, violence in Saharanpur, in Bhima Koregaon. You have to answer why Rohit Vemula was killed. You have to answer why people are not getting the money that is in the foreign accounts of Indians. You have to answer why millions of people are not getting jobs despite promises,” he said.

He added that serious issues like corruption, ghar wapsi and love jihad are being neglected by the govt, while trivial issues like safety of cows are being given more attention. “The way corruption, poverty, unemployment and the real issues are being swept under the carpet and ghar wapasi, love jihad and cows are being given space, we stand against that. We do not believe in love jihad. We are the believers of love. We will celebrate April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti) and February 14 (Valentine’s Day),” the Gujarat leader further said.

Mevani, who emerged victorious from Vadgam in Gujarat in Assembly elections, said elected representatives were not permitted to speak and that was Gujarat’s model.

