In a startling incident, a 15-year-old terrorist, Farhan Wani, was killed in an encounter in Pehlipora village of Anantnag district in South Kashmir on January 9. Farhan was among the militants who were recently killed by security forces in a gun battle in Anantnag district. He had left home in June last year for his Physics tuition and did not return. After a search operation, police told the family that he had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group. Since then the family was praying for their son’s return but it turned into a never-ending wait.

Farhan who used to reside in Khudwani, Kulgam, left home on June 14 for his Physics tuition and never came back. Since then his mother was praying for her son’s return while his father made every single effort to bring him back. Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Farhan’s father and a school teacher, posted a message on Farhan’s Facebook wall hoping for his return. “My dear son, since you left us, my body has started to betray me. I am screaming of the pain which you have given and still believe that you will come back home… I don’t want to die but am not left with any choice. I am sorry. You will have a lot to learn but I will not be there to teach you, to scold you, to help you,” he wrote.

“About your mother, she loves you more than anybody else in this world. She didn’t mind going through the pain of giving you birth because somebody told her you will be there to lift her coffin on her death. Dear son, we request you to come back and start again, and we will help you in every manner, otherwise the path which you have chosen will not lead you to anywhere other than pain, stress and betrayal, and maybe the time will come that you come back and never see us again,” he added.

Farhan did not respond to his father’s call, but family did not lose hope. Sadly, the family was shattered when they received the news of their son’s death in an encounter in Pehlipora village of Anantnag district. “They (security forces) have promised that there will be no cases against Farhan,” The Indian Express quoted Wani as saying.

After the Hizbul Commander Burhan wani was killed in an encounter in Tral area of south Kashmir in 2016, scores of youngsters have joined the militancy ranks. In 2017, around 70 youths joined terrorist groups, most of recruits from the south districts. The recruits mostly belong to Shopian and Kulgam districts.

“As many as 70 Kashmiri youths joined militancy in the valley in seven months period this year,” the senior security officer told PTI quoting official statistics.