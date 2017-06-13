Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was on Tuesday arrested here to prevent him from taking part in a separatist-called meeting.

Malik was taken into custody in the Abi Guzar area when he was proceeding to Aali Kadal in the Old City.

Earlier, moderate Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and his secretary-cum-advocate Shahid-ul-Islam were put under house arrest to restrain them from attending the same meeting.