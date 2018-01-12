Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaking on the Supreme Court issue said that all the citizens of India who love the idea of justice are following the entire episode and deserve answers. He also said that Judge Loya's death should be investigated properly. Earlier today four senior judges of the Supreme Court held a public meet voicing concerns over the functioning of the apex court.

All citizens who love the idea of justice are looking at this issue, needs to be addressed: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a stand regarding the press conference carried out by the four senior judges of the Supreme Court earlier today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a press address made a brief appearance before the media and raised some pertinent questions. Supporting the four senior judges of the apex court, Rahul Gandhi said that the points brought forward by the judges were extremely important and they should be taken seriously. The current situation, the Congress President said, was a threat to democracy and so needed to be looked into with a great deal of seriousness.

Mentioning the pending Judge Loya mystery death case, Rahul said that if the senior judges mentioned it then it must be thoroughly investigated and brought out in the open in an independent probe. Talking about the coming out of the Supreme Court judges in the way they had, the Congress President said that such a thing had never happened before and was unprecedented. He said all the citizens of India who love the idea of justice and respect the Supreme Court are closely observing this issue and deserve answers.

Unprecedented.Points raised by the Hon judges need to be looked into carefully, even Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly: Rahul Gandhi #SupremeCourt

Earlier Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala said that the observations made by the SC judges are “extremely disturbing and have far-reaching consequences”.Members of the legal fraternity on Friday also dubbed the apprehensions of four senior judges a major concern, with one claiming that the issue may ‘just be the tip of the iceberg’.

#SupremeCourt

In an unprecedented event in Indian judiciary’s history, four senior sitting judges of the Supreme Court on Friday met the media to allege that the apex court’s administration was ‘not in order’. Justices J. Chelameshwar, Ranjan Gogoi, Kurien Joseph and Madan B. Lokur expressed concern about the need to protect the apex institution of the judiciary and said that ‘for the survival of democracy impartial justices are needed’.

Unfortunate & dangerous for democracy. It'll create more problems than solve. Since the judges have spoken they've done disservice to country because if judiciary is weakened, questions arise in people's minds, it already has: Somnath Chatterjee, former LS speaker #SupremeCourt

