Kamal Haasan has said he will go to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh after a city court had ordered an First Information Report (FIR) over his remarks on Hindu terror. South sensation Kamal Haasan said that he will visit Varanasi to fight the case against him. The 63-year-old actor a couple of weeks ago had pulled himself into a controversy over his column on ‘Hindu Terror’ following which the actor received a lot of flak from leaders of the community. Kamal Haasan had made remarks in his weekly column Ananda Vikatan.

Speaking on this controversy, Kamal Haasan has expressed that he will not back off from his comment. The actor while giving a clarification on his remarks mentioned that he was talking about various forms of extremism, however, people misunderstood as terrorism. Breaking his silence on FIR filed against him, Kamal Haasan further said that filing a case against him is not a major crime. “People are telling me not to connect violence and religion. But greed and religion are the main reasons for violence across the globe. No religion in this world can argue on that front. People should not take law into their hands, those powers have been given to the judiciary.”

The actor who gave a big indication of him entering the politics soon said that he will go to Varanasi to fight his case and will meet people. There is nothing to be ashamed in that. I have started my journey towards people and this is part of it. “If the court summons me, I will go and my teachers have given me the knowledge to speak in their language and I will also interact with people there.”

Kamal Haasan not just spoke on his ‘Hindu Terror’ remarks controversy, but the actor also shared his view point on recent income tax raids being conducted in Chennai to unearth unaccounted funds related to Sasikala’s kin. Kamal Haasan said, “there are arguments and counter arguments over the raids. Those raided have admitted that they are not the grand children of Gandhi. But yes, people are aware of this and people will know why these IT raids are being carried out.” Kamal Haasan also urged people to pay taxes and says it’s each and every individual’s responsibility.