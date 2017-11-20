Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has lashed out at ruling AIADMK over Income Tax raids. The 63-year-old has urged people to wake up and not allow criminals to rule the state. "Examination bell has gone. Criminals should not rule...People should turn judges. Let's wake up and arise. People should act. People should get the republic (state) function," Haasan posted on Twitter.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan who is set to take a plunge into politics has slammed AIADMK over recent Income Tax raids targetting jailed leader VK Sasiikala’s kin. “Theft by a government is a crime. Not proving after unravelling, isn’t it a crime too?” the 63-year-old actor posted on micro-blogging site Twitter. Haasan added that criminals should not be allowed to rule the state. “Examination bell has gone. Criminals should not rule…People should turn judges. Let’s wake up and arise. People should act. People should get the republic (state) function.”

Earlier on Friday, Income tax officials conducted a late-night raid at late J Jayalalithaa’s residence, Poes Garden. A laptop, a desktop and few pen drives were seized by the investigative wing officials from two rooms used by VK Sasikala during the search operation. During the raids, IT dept also conducted searches at a room used by Jayalalithaa’s personal assistant Poongundran in the presence of CEO of Jaya TV Vivek Jayaraman. Massive protests took place outside Poes Garden as soon as news of raids started making rounds.

Last week. Income Tax officials had conducted raids on premises of Jaya TV and residences of Sasikala’s kin in a five-day operation and detected tax evasion on an income of Rs 1,430 crores. The places that were raided by the Income Tax officials included the residence of Sasikala’s husband M. Natarajan, in Thanjavur, Kodanad Tea Estate belonging to late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa, Jazz Cinemas, Midas Distilleries, Sharada Paper and Boards, Senthil Group of Companies, Nilgiri Furniture in Coimbatore, Jaya TV, Namadhu MGR and several other locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The search operation was kept secret. The raiding tax officials had hired private cabs and pasted wedding stickers on the windscreens of vehicles in a bid to avoid suspicion.