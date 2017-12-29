An official statement has been released by the 1 Above management extending their heartfelt condolences to the injured and deceased, and also offered their full support to all afflicted. "There was no escape from Mojo’s Bistro therefore we believe that all their guests were told go through the premises of 1Above as we have an emergency exit," the statement said. On Friday, fourteen persons, including a young woman celebrating her birthday, were asphyxiated, and at least 23 others injured in a major fire that engulfed a pub and other establishments.

We at 1Above deeply regret and extend our heartfelt condolences to the injured and deceased, and also offer our full support to all afflicted.

1Above has all it’s fire safety regulations, licenses, procedures and norms in place – we have been able to help save many lives thanks to our fire safety protocols and are grateful to our staff for their presence of mind and help in this time of crisis. To preempt any emergency, 1Above conducts a quarterly fire safety and crisis management training. This was also conducted recently for this quarter as per our vigilant practice for all our staff and managers. There are over 10 fire extinguishers and adequate fire safety signatures in the premises as is required by the authorities. As part of the same fire safety protocol, the fire exit dedicated to 1Above was maintained well as per rules and regulations – a reason why we were able to evacuate persons speedily.

We would also like to clearly state that there were NO gas cylinders kept anywhere near our rooftop premises. The gas bank is maintained on the ground floor as per requirement. As soon as the fire was noticed, the gas was turned off to avoid any further damage.

The facts of the incident, as seen by our staff, indicate a rising fire that began to emanate from the adjoining quarters to 1Above. We presume the unmanageable nature at the preliminary source of the fire resulted in it’s escalation to our property where all owners, staff and restaurant management from 1 Above engaged immediately in clearing the crowd from the establishment. There was no escape from Mojo’s Bistro therefore we believe that all their guests were told go through the premises of 1Above as we have an emergency exit. Hence patrons from Mojo’s Bistro also began to rush into our premises as we helped the Fire Brigade that had arrived at the scene to evacuate guests. All our premises are well inspected and we have the requisite permissions for the same.

Our management has also been active at Kamala Mills till wee hours of the morning helping customers from all establishments – whether it be our own or the ones nearby – with water, fire protection and travel to their homes and nearby hospitals. Our owners and staff members have personally assisted the fire brigade in their rescue operations and will continue to extend as much support as required for the same. We also offer full cooperation to all government authorities and concerned parties for any investigation that may be necessary.

We wish all recover safely and our prayers are steady with those who have lost someone this in unexpected tragedy.”

