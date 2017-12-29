According to reports, the fire broke out at 12:30 AM. The Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai houses several major offices and popular restaurants. After the fire was reported, the concerned authorities rushed to the spot. As per primary investigation, the total of 14 deceased includes 12 women.

In a tragic incident being reported from Mumbai, at least 14 people were killed and over dozens were severely injured after a massive fire broke out at Kamala Mills compound on late Friday night. According to reports, the fire broke out at 12:30 AM. The Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai houses several major offices and popular restaurants. After the fire was reported, the concerned authorities were rushed to the spot. As per primary investigation, the total of 14 deceased also includes 12 women. The injured were rushed to King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM Hospital), where they are currently being treated. After the incident broke out, the police registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide against the restaurant ‘1 Above’ where the fire broke out.

Following the fire, the transmission of the media channels — Zoom, Mirror Now, ET Now and TV9 Marathi — operating from Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai has also been affected. As per primary reports, the fire is said to have started a restaurant. As per the people present at the spot during the fire, the blaze so so huge that it engulfed the building in just a few minutes. The fire that broke out at 12:30 AM in morning was contained at around 3:30 AM. Commenting on the reason behind the massive fire at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai, a firefighter official said that the fire could have started due to a short-circuit. The official further added that the safety norms by some restaurants in the complex had also been ignored. Talking to media, senior Mumbai police officer said, “We have started our investigation… It is only after an investigation that we will be able to say anything”.

Shiv Sena’s Sunil Shinde said, “Who has given them (restaurants) the licence? They are responsible for this incident.” Reports suggest that the Mumbai Police have filed an FIR in the case and a strict probe has been ordered into the case.

Speaking about the condition of those who were rushed to the KEM hospital, dean Dr Avinash Supe said that 14 people have died, however one is in critical condition. Out of the dozen said to be injured in the fire, 2 were reportedly taken to LTMG Sion hospital. Meanwhile, the others who suffered injuries are currently being treated at KEM Hospital.

Kamala Mills compound was once an industrial area in central Mumbai’s Lower Parel locality, the 37-acre huge premises houses a host of luxurious restaurants and was also known for its nightlife. The blaze was so massive that people were able to feel it from quite a distance.

#KamalaMills fire. Scary 5-floor tall flames. Could feel the heat through glass exterior, 20m away pic.twitter.com/zTHb8SLI41 — Dramatical Error (@nigel_pais) December 28, 2017

Last night visuals of fire at #KamalaMills compound in #Mumbai's Lower Parel, the incident has claimed 14 lives. pic.twitter.com/wD2vm0o1u6 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

