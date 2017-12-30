After the major fire tragedy at Kamala Mills compound in the financial capital of India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) woke up from its slumber and carried a demolition drive and destroyed the illegal structures

The tragic fire incident at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai that claimed the lives of 15 people seems to have woken up Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from its slumber. BMC on Saturday morning carried out a demolition drive in Kamala Mills compound. BMC also took action against illegal structures in Lower Parel’s Raghuvanshi Mill compound. After the incident, BMC Mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar initiated an enquiry in this case to find the people responsible for the incident. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in this case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also initiated an inquiry into this matter. After the incident, five officials of the municipal corporation were suspended after it came to light that the restaurant-pub One Above in the Kamala Mills Compound had been served notices in the past for alleged violations and even prosecuted for unauthorised construction. An Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the area was transferred for lapses and negligence in allowing the eateries to operate there. A 28-year-old girl Khushboo, one of the victims who lost her life in the Kamala Mills fire, in Lower Parel, Mumbai was celebrating her birthday in one of the pubs when the disaster happened.

Khushboo’s grandfather Babulal Mehta while speaking to media after the incident blamed the authorities for the massive fire incident.

BJP MP from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya while blaming the BMC said, “BMC officials are responsible for the murder of people in Kamala Mills fire, second such incident in two weeks, when will the BMC wake up?.” Mangesh Kalaskar, an activist, while speaking on this unfortunate incident said, “I made several complaints regarding illegal structures in Kamala Mills’ premises, but the BMC replied that there is nothing wrong here.”