More and more revelations are tumbling out about Kamala Mills fire tragedy that resulted in the death of 14 people last week. As per a report of Mumbai Fire Brigade department CCTV camera at Mojo's Bistro were non-functional when the blaze broke out.

Mumbai Fire Brigade department’s latest report has revealed that CCTV cameras were not working at Mojo’s Bistro restaurant at the time of fire accident last week which resulted in the death of 14 people including 11 young women. “CCTV cameras at Mojo’s Bistro had gone on the blink a month ago and had not been repaired since then,” the report said.Earlier, in a twist to the incident, it was revealed that the blaze was caused by lit charcoal used for hookahs at Mojo’s Bistro restaurant and later spread to 1 Above restro-bar.

“The probable supposed cause of the fire is derived from ‘Flying Embers’ i.e Burning/lighted flying embers from the lighted charcoal segree came into contact with the combustible material used for curtain in Mojo’s Bistro Restaurant and very rapidly spread to unauthorised highly combustible thatched roof of 1 Above Restaurant (where no permission was issued),” the report submitted by Mumbai fire department had highlighted.

The fire department has further highlighted in the report that none of the two restaurants had authorised documents for serving liquor and running a hookah bar. Initially, it was being speculated that the fire broke out at 1 Above since most bodies were found piled up in a toilet of the restaurant. The police have said that it will take into account the report and decide its course of action. “Priority will be given to the report of the fire department. If it says that the fire originated from Mojo’s Bistro, they will also be booked,” a police officer said.