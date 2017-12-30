In the aftermath of the major fire which engulfed a pub and other establishments in The Kamla Trade House on Thursday night, BJP lawmaker and Bollywood actress Hema Malini related the incident to the rising population in the city. She said that the population was spreading like anything in the city. Mumbai Kamala Mills disaster had claimed 15 lives and left several injured.

Speaking after the Mumbai Kamala Mills disaster that claimed 15 lives and left several injured, BJP leader Hema Malini related the incident to the rising population in the city. BJP lawmaker and Bollywood actress Hema Malini while mentioning that population spreading is like anything expressed her concern that there should be a population limit in the cities. She also questioned how pub-restaurants at the rooftops of Mumbai buildings were running. On late Thursday night, a massive fire rocked Mumbai city when a pub-restaurant 1Above at the rooftop of a Mumbai building in Kamala Mills was in flames. The incident has triggered a city-wide security audit of all such places running in Mumbai.

Further emphasizing that population is one of the reason, Hema Malini said that incidents like these were occurring because due to huge population in Mumbai. It’s not that police are not doing their job, they are doing there job but the population is so much and the city is spreading like anything. “When Bombay ends, another city should begin. Constitution of Mumbai is another Mumbai. But the city keeps extending.” Malini added.

“Some restrictions should be done on the population. Each city should have a certain population…limit, after that they should not be allowed. Then let them go to another city…next city,” Hema Malini said. Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also visited the incident site, said that a security audit will be conducted in the city and all illegal places will be demolished. Meanwhile, in the aftermath of this, an investigation has been initiated in the Kamala Mills fire incident.

A 28-year-old Khushboo Mehta, who was celebrating her birthday along with her friends, was also among those who lost their lives in this disaster. Grandfather of Khushboo, while speaking to media on Friday had blamed the restaurant authorities saying that the incident happened due to the negligence of civil authorities.