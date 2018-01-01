The Mumbai Police has arrested 2 managers of '1Above' pub in connection with the Kamala Mills compound fire tragedy. The police have also issued look-out notice for pub owners who have been absconding since the fire disaster at Kamala Mills took place. Mumbai police have also set up 5 teams to trace the owners of the 1Above pub.

Days after Mumbai’s Kamala Mills fire tragedy which claimed at least 14 lives and several others injured, the Mumbai police has now arrested 2 managers of ‘1Above’ pub in connection with the case. Earlier, the city police had registered First Information Report (FIR) against the owners of Mojo Bistro and 1Above restaurants. According to reports, the owners of the 1Above pub are still absconding. Meanwhile, the police have issued a lookout notice for the absconders as the probe in the fire tragedy is underway.

Initiating the probe in the case, the Mumbai police have set up five teams to trace the owners of the 1Above pub, Hitesh Sanghvi, his brother Jigar Sanghvi and partner Abhijit Manka, and Yug Pathak, a co-owner of The Mojos Bistro, who is the son of a retired IPS officer. Police have also issued “look-out notice” to prevent them from leaving the country, while police teams have gone to Pune and other cities to hunt for them, the official said.

Meanwhile, striking down on illegal construction and encroachments in the Kamala Mills area, the BMC on Saturday morning had carried out a demolition drive in Kamala Mills compound. BMC also took action against illegal structures in Lower Parel’s Raghuvanshi Mill compound. After the incident, BMC Mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar initiated an enquiry in this case to find the people responsible for the incident. Police had also lodged an FIR against the owner of Kamala Mills, Ramesh Govani and others who are still not traceable. BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has already set up 25 teams which will inspect the implementation of safety norms at all hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, malls in the sprawling Kamala Mills Compound and other surrounding areas in Lower Parel.