Kamala Mills Fire: Mumbai fire department in its report has said that the blaze was caused from lit charcoal used for hookahs at Mojo's Bistro restaurant and later spread to 1 Above resro-bar. The fire had resulted in the death of 14 people including 11 women.

In a big twist to Mumbai’s Kamala Mills fire incident that killed 14 people, the fire department in its report has said that the blaze was caused from lit charcoal used for hookahs at Mojo’s Bistro restaurant and later spread to 1 Above resro-bar. “The probable supposed cause of the fire is derived from ‘Flying Embers’ i.e Burning/lighted flying embers from the lighted charcoal segree came into contact with the combustible material used for curtain in Mojo’s Bistro Restaurant and very rapidly spread to unauthorised highly combustible thatched roof of 1 Above Restaurant (where no permission was issued),” as per the report.

The fire had resulted in the death of 14 people including 11 women. The fire department has further highlighted in the report that none of the two restaurants had authorised documents for serving liquor and running a hookah bar. Initially, it was being speculated that the fire broke out at 1 Above since most bodies were found piled up in a toilet of the restaurant. The police have said that it will take into account the report and decide its course of action. “Priority will be given to the report of the fire department. If it says that the fire originated from Mojo’s Bistro, they will also be booked,” a police officer said.

Mojo’s Bistro is owned by Yug Pathak who is the son of IPS officer KK Pathak. Yug Tuli and Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddharth Mahadevan are also partners in the business. On the other hand, 1 above is Kripesh Mansukhlal Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar who are absconding since the tragic incident. The place has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone providing information about their whereabouts.