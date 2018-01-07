Earlier, the police had booked only 1Above partners who have been on the run since the tragedy took place. "They have switched off their phones. Their Whatsapp is not working. Moreover, they have deleted their Facebook profiles in order to avoid arrest. The fire department has recently said in its reports that the Kamala Mills blaze that claimed 14 lives on December 29 started in the restobar Mojo's Bistro and not at 1Above.

Yug Pathak, one of the two partners who owns Mojo’s Bistro has been sent to police custody till January 12 while the search for the other partner is still on. The accused Yug Pathak was produced before the Bhoiwada court in Mumbai today where the court ordered to keep him in custody until January 12. The fire department has recently said in its reports that the Kamala Mills blaze that claimed 14 lives on December 29 started in the restobar Mojo’s Bistro and not at 1Above. Yug Pathak is the son of former Pune police commissioner KK Pathak. The other partner is Yug Tuli who lives in Nagpur.

Earlier, the police have booked only 1Above partners who have been on the run since the tragedy took place. “They have switched off their phones. Their Whatsapp is not working. Moreover, they have deleted their Facebook profiles in order to avoid arrest. They must be thinking the police could track them down with the help of technology,” said a police officer. A total of five FIRs have been registered in the case so far.

On January 1, the police arrested two managers of 1Above, Kevin Bawa (35) and Lisbon Lopez (34) and took them into custody until January 9. The managers also face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. On Wednesday, 1Above’s owners had issued statements saying the fire broke out at Mojo’s and sent letters to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister seeking their intervention.