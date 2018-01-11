Abhijeet Mankar, the man arrested this morning, went on the run on December 29 - the morning after the overnight fire - after the police charged him and his co-owners with the culpable homicide not amounting to murder. All of the three accused are to be produced in the court today. Yesterday, the Sanghavi brother, Jigar Sanghavi and Kripesh Sanghavi were arrested from Link Road, Bandra West in Mumbai.

Mumbai police this morning arrested a third absconding partner in Mumbai’s 1Above restaurant in Kamala Mills fire blaze that took the lives of 14 people; two absconding partners were arrested last night. Abhijeet Mankar, the man arrested this morning, went on the run on December 29 – the morning after the overnight fire – after the police charged him and his co-owners with the culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Absconding for over 12 days, the three of the 1Above owners have finally got arrested.

All of the three accused are to be produced in the court today. Yesterday, the Sanghavi brother, Jigar Sanghavi and Kripesh Sanghavi were arrested from Link Road, Bandra West in Mumbai. The police have also arrested a hotelier, Vishal Karia, for allegedly giving shelter to the Sanghavi brothers and Abhijeet Mankar. “Vishal Karia, who owns hotels and pubs in the city, was placed under arrested after a team of NM Joshi Marg Police picked him for questioning,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Mishra told PTI. During the investigation, it came to light that 42-year-old Karia sheltered Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar—the three owners of 1 Above pub—at his residence, he said.

On January 6, Mumbai Police booked the owners of Mojo’s Bistro charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with Kamala Mills fire. On January 12, Mojo’s owner Tuli was sent to Police custody by a Mumbai court. On December 29, the fire that broke out through the 1Above and adjacent Mojo’s Bistro restro-pub in Kamala Mills in central Mumbai, resulting in the death of 14 people.