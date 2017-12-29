The grandfather of 28-year-old girl Khushboo, who lost her life in Kamala Mills fire, in Lower Parel, Mumbai, Babulal Mehta blamed the authorities for this incident. Khushboo's grandfather also blamed Mumbai Police, the civil authorities for not keeping an eye on such restaurants. At least 15 people including 12 women lost their lives in this massive fire incident. An inquiry has been initiated.

A 28-year-old girl Khushboo, one of the victims who lost her life in the Kamala Mills fire, in Lower Parel, Mumbai was celebrating her birthday in one of the pubs when the disaster happened. Khushboo’s grandfather Babulal Mehta while speaking to media after the incident blamed the authorities for the massive fire incident which in total claimed 15 lives and left several others injured. Hitting out at the authorities in charge of the pub/restaurant, Babulal Mehta alleged that it was the negligence of the authorities that lead to the mishap. He pointed out that there was no fire extinguisher in the vicinity of the restaurant and also no fire escape was present. Khushboo’s grandfather also blamed Mumbai Police, the civil authorities for not keeping a watchful eye on such restaurants.

Meanwhile, BMC Mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar said that an inquiry has been ordered in the incident and also a report will be sought to see who is responsible following which an action will be taken on them. Here is the list of lives that were lost in the fateful Kamala Mills fire: 1) Jeet- 49 years 2) Preeti– 36 years 3) Tejal 4) Unknown – 40 years 5) Pramila 6) Vishva- 23 years 7) Veena- 28 years 8) Kavita- 36 years 9) Paroli- 30 years 10) Dhairya- 26 years 11) Manisha- 30 years 12) Yasha- 27 years 13) Unknown 14) Khushboo. One victim who is known as Shefali is still said to be in a critical stage.

Grandfather of 28-year-old Khushboo who lost her life in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills Compound fire, speaks to media

Meanwhile, KEM Hospital Forensic Department head Dr Harish Pathak has said that almost all the victims died of asphyxiation and that none of them died due to flames but due to fumes. A proper evacuation plan could have avoided this massive loss of lives.

Mumbai: Top angle view of the #KamalaMills compound in Lower Parel, where fire broke out last night & claimed 14 lives pic.twitter.com/eg49XFBpxr — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Speaking on the incident, BJP MP from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya while blaming the BMC said, “BMC officials are responsible for the murder of people in Kamala Mills fire, second such incident in two weeks, when will the BMC wake up?.” Mangesh Kalaskar, an activist, while speaking on this unfortunate incident said, “I made several complaints regarding illegal structures in Kamala Mills’ premises, but the BMC replied that there is nothing wrong here.”