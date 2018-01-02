Days after Kamala Mills compound fire disaster, a plea has now been filed in Bombay High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case. A proper compensation to the kin of deceased and injured has been demanded in the plea.

A day after two managers of 1Above pub were arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with to the Kamala Mills fire tragedy, a plea has now been filed in the Bombay High Court demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into one of the worst Mumbai tragedy. The plea has also demanded a proper compensation to the kin of deceased and injured people. Kamala Mills compound fire tragedy claimed around 14 lives and injured several others when a rooftop pub-restaurant caught fire. A 28-year-old, who was celebrating her birthday with her friends, was also one of the deceased.

On January 1, the police while furthering their investigation in the fire tragedy arrested 2 managers of 1Above restaurant. Earlier, the Mumbai police had registered First Information Report (FIR) against the owners of Mojo Bistro and 1Above restaurants. According to reports, the owners of the 1Above pub are still absconding. Meanwhile, the police have issued a lookout notice for the absconders as the probe in the fire tragedy is underway. Initiating the probe in the case, the Mumbai police have set up five teams to trace the owners of the 1Above pub, Hitesh Sanghvi, his brother Jigar Sanghvi and partner Abhijit Manka, and Yug Pathak, a co-owner of The Mojos Bistro, who is the son of a retired IPS officer. Police have also issued “look-out notice” to prevent them from leaving the country, while police teams have gone to Pune and other cities to hunt for them, the official said.

While the probe is on in the Kamala Mills fire tragedy, 1Above in a clarrifcation into the case had issued a statement earlier saying, “The 1Above management has already written to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Mumbai Police Commissioner and civic body chief alleging there was a conspiracy against them. Demanding that the matter be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, they alleged, “The concerned police station is linked in destroying the evidence on site and making false reports”.