A major fire in a restaurant in Kamala Mills Compound, Mumbai claimed at least 15 lives and several others injured on late Friday night. The fire broke out at around 12:30AM. Following the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 304 – culpable homicide – has been registered against 1 Above restaurant (Mojo Maestro is said to be the part of it). According to reports, a birthday party of a Mumbai resident was going on after which the incident took place. Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai is a Porche place which is a centre to several popular restaurants, major offices and even residential complex. Anguished Mumbaikars took it to social media to slam authorities and many randon users said that with so many restaurants in that place, it was a ticking time bomb. While this is one another incident where many people lost their lives, let’s take a look at other major fire incidents of 2017.

December 18, Mumbai

Around 12 people were killed after a fire broke out at a shop in Khairani road in Mumbai on December 18, 2017. At least 25 fire tenders were rushed to control the fire. The number of the casualty was high as there were people who were sleeping inside the shop. six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to take the situation under control.

October 26, Mumbai

A major fire broke out in Behrampada near Bandra railway station on October 26 in Mumbai. The fire engulfed the station rush hour after a fire erupted in a slum nearby. 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to take the situation under control However, no casualties were reported.

November 9, Ludhiana

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a major fire at a hosiery unit in Ludhiana on November 9, 2017. There were no casualties but the incident was big taking the financial loss into account. Also, a portion of a building had also collapsed. At least 12 fire tenders were sent to control the fire.

October 24, Delhi

Around 100 shops were affected by a massive fire at popular Delhi’s Kamla Market on October 24, 2017. The incident took place on late night around 1 AM. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot while shopowners suffered massive financial loss. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

June 8, Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh

A major fire caused by a blast in a cracker factory claimed around 25 lives and many others were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. At the time of the blast, around 30-40 people were present in the building.

April 21, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh

In another incident which took place on April 21, 2017, at least 14 people lost their lives and several others injured when a fire broke out at a ration ship in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh and the next of the kin and Rs 50,000 who were seriously injured.