Taking the cognizance of the heavy rains which have affected the day-to-day lives of citizens in Chennai, actor Kamal Haasan, who turns 63 today decided not to celebrate his birthday. The actor, who has been in the headlines for quite some time over his entry into politics said that he is ‘pregnant with the idea of politics’; he further added ‘don’t ask me when I will deliver.’ Apart from giving out a clear hint of joining politics, Kamal Haasan also launched application ‘maiam whistle‘.

Explaining more about his application, Kamal Haasan said that this is not an application but, rather a ‘whistleblowing’ platform. Speaking more about the launch of the application, the actor said that this platform can be used by the people ‘wherever wrong happens’. Commenting on the application launch (will be out in January) Kamal Haasan said that a good thing should be done in a proper manner.

He further added that this application can even be used to blow a whistle against him. He said, “The platform is now open and you can blow a whistle against me also in future if I make a mistake. You can correct me through this whistle.”

Ending the speculations over his political entry, Kamal Haasan confirmed his entry into politics and further said that he is waiting as he needs to lay a strong foundation. He also said that the idea of launching a political party is also being discussed with experts. However, the actor cleared the air by stating, “Work has begun for my entry into politics.” while addressing the people on his Birthday Kamal Haasan said, “People say I am going to launch a Political party. I am waiting because I need to lay a strong foundation. Am discussing with experts. I am pregnant with the idea of politics. Don’t ask me when I will deliver. Work has begun for my entry into politics. It’s not the time for me to talk about this now.”

Commenting about the delay on his entry into politics, Kamal Haasan said that there is no tainted money that will come into my party and the experts are working to make it better, this is the reason it is taking a long time. He said, “Give me time for my manifesto and my policy as I need to work on it. This meeting is to announce I have arrived in politics.”

Seeking support from the people, the actor said, “I have films to finish it’s a business commitment. I will give a demo of how our platform works. We will tell you all in detail. I am in no hurry. I have waited many years for change. I need support.” The actor also spoke about the groundwork preparations which have already begun. He said, “Many speculating that today I will announce political party, I have to do a lot of groundwork, we have been sitting & analysing.”

Commenting on his recent remark which drew a lot of criticism for the actor, Kamal Haasan said, “I come from the Hindu background, my family are Hindus.” He further added, “I have come out of that in search of truth. My non-religious identity, I don’t want to glorify or ridicule it. I’m not a believer, but I am not an atheist.”

All the debates surrounding Kamal Haasan’s entry into politics might have come to rest for now, but the star’s entry into politics that to ‘solo’ is surely expected to take away the sleep of many other political leaders in the state.