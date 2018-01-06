An elderly couple was forced to stay at the Hubli bus station after their daughter threw them out of the house. After listening to the plight of the couple the transport officials took them to a nearby old age home. However, as they did not have any identity proof they were not allowed there.

An elderly couple from Karnataka was allegedly forced to stay at a bus stop in Hubli after their daughter threw them out of the house. “90-year-old Suryakant and 80-year-old Kamalma had to stay at the bus stop for two days after they were left homeless by their daughter,” reported ANI. After the couple’s ordeal was heard by the transport corporation officials and other commuters they were taken to an old age home. However, the positive efforts by the transport officials and commuters yield no fruit as the old age home refused to take the couple as they did not have any identity proof.

Later the couple was brought back to the bus stop. “I came here in the morning and saw them shivering in cold. On further enquiry, it was found that their daughter had thrown them out of the house. Some of the auto drivers took them to an old-age home, but due to unavailability of an identity card, they were brought here back,” said an official to ANI. The couple belongs to Lakshmeshwara came to Hubli. For the first few days, the couple worked in a temple in Hubli.

Karnataka: An elderly couple forced to take shelter at Hubli Bus Stand after being allegedly thrown out of house by their daughter. They were turned away by old-age homes after they could not produce an ID Proof. The couple was later taken to govt old-age home by Police. pic.twitter.com/9JNxs1Vzfh — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018

Later the couple went to stay with their daughter they lived with her for a few days then their daughter but after a few days, the elderly couple was shown the door and then they were forced to take shelter at the bus stand. The couple was later taken to a state-run-old age home by the police.