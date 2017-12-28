In a viral video, Communist Party of India (CPI-M) workers can be heard using extremely provocative language with life threating slogans against their political rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. The CPM workers are heard saying, "If our leaders command then we will kill BJP leader Valsan Thillenkery. We will enter your houses and finish off everyone".

At a time when there is just a year left for the state of Karnataka to go for its assembly elections, it seems that the practice of political mudslinging has already started in the state. After Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka is yet another crucial state for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make further grounds in the southern regions of the country. However, ever since the BJP has started speeding their political activism in Karnataka, it has been on logger-head with Communist Party of India (CPI-M) and several incidents of attack on each other party workers and leaders have surfaced.

In yet another such event, an extremely provocative incident took place in Karnataka’s Kannur after slogans with life threating content were witnessed which were being raised by CPM workers on December 26. The CPM workers were head saying, “If our leaders command we will kill BJP leader Valsan Thillenkery. We will enter your houses and finish off everyone”. Meanwhile, this is not a single case as other incidents of violence from different parts of Kannur district have been reported. According to reports, in the past 10 days, there have been 7 such incidents where 6 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and 5 CPM workers are injured and later hospitalised.

In a video which has surfaced, one can clearly see that more than 100 workers of the Communist Party of India (CPM) are seen shouting slogans and giving out threats in their native language. The workers who seem to be in aggressive mood are taking rounds in city market and raising slogans. Take a look at the video here.