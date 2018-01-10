Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Minority welfare and wakf Government of Karnataka, Tanveer Sait has filed a police complaint saying that he is receiving extortion calls from underworld don Ravi Pujari asking for Rs 10 crore. In the police complaint, the Karnataka minister has mentioned that the underworld don has warned of dire consequences if demands are not met.

According to a leading daily, the Karnataka government minister has been receiving extortion calls and messages from international numbers as well as via the internet. Karnataka minister’s personal assistant in a complaint registered to the police has mentioned that the caller who identified himself as Ravi Pujari, has demanded Rs 10 crore to be paid to him immediately.” In the complaint, minister personal assistant also said that the caller has threatened that if their demands are not met, their people kill the minister.

Following Karnataka minister Tanveer Sait’s complaint, a police team, a cybercrime team have initiated an investigation into the matter. Reports suggested that the matter was also reported to Karnataka Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) Ramalinga Reddy who has asked government officials to take the matter seriously. The Home Minister has also said that authorities should get in touch with Interpol if necessary to solve the case. While an investigation has already been initiated in the case, there has been no official response so far from the Karnataka minister Tanveer Sait, who has received threat calls.