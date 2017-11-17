Irshad Khan, father Majid Arshid Khan suffered a heart attack earlier this week when news spread about Majid being trapped in a gunfight with security forces. People close to Majid said that death of his friend Yawar Nissar in an encounter had changed his life.

After a long time a positive story has come to light from the Valley, a young Kashmiri footballer who had joined militant outfit Lashkar-e- Taiba on November 10 has returned after seven days and is now with the police. Majid Arshid Khan is a resident of Anantnag and had announced joining militancy on Facebook. The youth is a second year college student and had posted a picture on social media platform Facebook with an AK-47. The youth has also worked with an NGO in the past.

“We got him back. It’s such a happy moment. Mothers prayers answered by Almighty. Sincere request to all the boys who have picked up arms. Return to your mothers,” a senior police official tweeted on micro-blogging site Twitter. Majid’s friend Yawar Nisar had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in July this year. Later he was gunned down by the security forces on August 3. When Majid joined militant ranks it left his family and friends shocked as he was the only son of his parents. People close to Majid said that death of his friend Yawar Nissar in an encounter had changed his life and then finally he took an extreme step of joining militant ranks.

“He participated in the funeral of his friend and wept till his Friend’s body was laid to rest. After that he was a changed person,” one of his close friends was quoted as saying by Indian Express. Earlier a video of Majid Arshid’s mother crying and begging her son to come back had gone viral on social media. Later, the 20-year-old footballer had contacted his family and expressed his wish to come back.

Earlier this week, IG Kashmir, Muneer Ahmad Khan had said that he will make efforts so that all the misguided youth of the Valley can come back to the main stream. After militant Burhan Wani was gunned down by the security forces there has been a rise in the youth joining militant ranks.