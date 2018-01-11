On Thursday, PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir said that all the Kashmiri militants killed in encounters with security forces and the police are 'martyrs'. The PDP leader added that people should sympathise with parents of the martyred. The PDP leader, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, further termed it as a 'collective failure'.

On Thursday, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA stirred a controversy after he stated that people should not be celebrating the killing of Kashmiri militants. The PDP MLA identified as Aijaz Ahmad Mir said that all the Kashmiri militants killed in encounters with security forces and the police are ‘martyrs’. The PDP leader, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, further termed it as a ‘collective failure’. Speaking to the media outside the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, the PDP leader added that people should sympathise with parents of the martyred.

Speaking to the media, PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir said, “We should not celebrate the killings of militants, it is our collective failure, we feel sad when our security forces are martyred as well, we should sympathise with parents of security jawans and with parents of militants as well.” The PDP MLA added that it does not matter that under what circumstances the people were killed if they hailed from Kashmir, they are ‘martyrs’. Stating that he considers ‘slain militants as martyrs’ the PDP MLA said, “Jo Kashmir ke hein, chahey kisi bhi halat mein marein, woh martyr hein.”

The statement from the PDP MLA comes in a day after Aijaz Ahmad Mir had asked the Jammu and Kashmir legislators to not be happy over the deaths of Kashmiri militants as they are also ‘brothers’. The PDP leader further asked the government to solve the Kashmir issue by holding dialogue with separatists and militants. The PDP leader, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, represents the Wachi Assembly Constituency in Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Earlier in October 2017, militants had thrown a grenade at his house in Shopian’s Zainpora area. However, no one was injured in the blast. Reacting to the controversial comment by the PDP leader, BJP MP and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas said, “Terrorists and separatists are the enemies of Kashmir, Kashmiris, development, and peace. How can they be someone’s brother?” Questioning Mir’s stand, BJP MLA Sunil Sharma said that no one can describe a slain militant as ‘martyr’. If a sitting legislator has said it, it certainly calls for an inquiry.