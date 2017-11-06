Acting chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma met Hadiya at her father's residence in Kerala on Monday and assured that she was safe and happy. "She is happy and is ready to appear in the court on November 27," Rekha Sharma told the media

Acting chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma met Hadiya Jahan at her Kerala residence on Monday and assured, that the 24-year-old is safe and happy at her home. Jahan who converted her religion to marry a Muslim man has been garnering headlines ever since. It was alleged by her father that she was forced to convert and that her marriage was a case of ‘love jihad’. Akhila Ashokan or Hadiya has been living with her father after Kerala High Court annulled with 27-year-old Shafin Jahan.

Rekha Sharma after meeting Hadiya told the media that she was safe and under protection at her father’s house. “She is secure at her home. All she wanted was to go out freely … She is eager to depose before the court. Since the case is before the court we did not discuss it in detail,” she said. “I cannot reveal what she told me, as the case is in the court but her health and the security there is good,” she added. Sharma mentioned that now that she had met Hadiya and is assured of her well being she will submit her report to the centre within a week.

She is in good health and happy. Her security is under no threat: Rekha Sharma (National Commission for Women) after meeting Hadiya #Kerala pic.twitter.com/ad73whANM5 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2017

Sharma told reporters that during her conversation with Hadiya, she was not told about any inconvenience or atrocities faced by her during the stay at her father’s home. However, Rekha Sharma’s assuring statements contradict the video of Hadiya released by social activist Rahul Eashwar where she could be seen crying alleging ill-treatment by her father. Get me out of here. “Today or tomorrow, I am going to die. I am sure about this. My father is getting angry, I can make out. He pushes me, stamps at me,” she was heard saying in the video.

Last week, Hadiya’s husband Shafin Jahan had filed a plea in the Supreme Court asking to shift his wife from her father’s residence alleging misbehaviour. He had used the video released by Rahul Eashwar. Earlier the Kerala High Court had annulled Hadiya’s marriage with Jahan calling it a case of ‘love jihad.’ Love Jihad is a term which has been coined to represent forced marriages between Hindu women and Muslim women considered a practice of Islamic radicalisation.

Jahan then moved to the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict. The apex court ordered a probe in the matter through National Investigation Agency (NIA). Chief Justice Dipak Mishra observed that a 24-year-old woman cannot be controlled by her father for her personal decisions. Hadiya will now appear in court on November 27 for hearing on the matter.