“My brother-in-law did not let us live in the house anymore. That is why I came to my parents’ village of Anantpur. I now work as a farm labourer and earn a daily wage,” Khazanchi mother Sarvesha said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation on November 8, 2016 countrymen were seen standing in long queues to get the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes changed with the new Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes. A woman standing in one such queue gave birth to a boy inside a bank. Soon after the birth the boy became the ‘poster boy’ against demonetisation. The bank officials and the other staff in the bank named him ‘Khazanchi’ (a treasurer). A lot of political was also played on the little shoulders of the little boy.

‘Khazanchi’ is all set to celebrate his first birthday soon. The boy was given Rs 2 lakh as aid after he was born. The amount was spent on the upbringing of the child. The boy’s father had passed away even before he was born and his mother is now suffering from tuberculosis. Khazanchi’s mother has been abandoned by her in laws and is struggling as a manual labrourer to make both ends meet. On December 2, 2016, Sarvesha who was 9 months pregnant gave birth to a boy while she was standing in line outside a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch.

Then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav used Khazanchi’s name at almost every election rally. The Rs 2 lakh aid was given to the boy by then Akhilesh Yadav government. The boy’s father had left a huge debt for the family and most of the money was spent on his brother’s treatment. “My brother-in-law did not let us live in the house anymore. That is why I came to my parents’ village of Anantpur. I now work as a farm labourer and earn a daily wage,” Khazanchi mother Sarvesha was quoted as saying by News18.

“My only request from the government is that they should ensure a good education for my son Khazanchi Nath and I hope that he lands a good job one day,” Sarvesha added.