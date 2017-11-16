The ruling came in from the Bench which was hearing 2 Public Interest Litigations (PIL). The PIL was filed by Adinarayanasetty of Nelamangala and Amruthesh NP, who have complained about alleged deaths due to the strike and the non-availability of necessary medical services at private hospital across the State. Commenting on the matter, IMA's state chapter Secretary B Veeranna said that Out-patients were not seen or treated in private hospitals across the state today (Monday), as our members went on strike against the (amendment to the) Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act.

Taking the cognizance of the long drawn strike by the Karnataka doctors, the state High Court on Thursday said that it will pass a verdict in the afternoon if the Karnataka government and the private medical practitioners were unable to amicably find solutions of the issues, over Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act (KPME). The matter was highlighted after at least 50,000 private doctors went on a strike against an amendment bill, which is intended to regulate their functioning. The doctors had said that their strike will continue till their demands are met.

Following the strike of doctors from last Monday, the patients have been scouting from one hospital to another in Bengaluru and other nearby districts. As per reports, the out-patient department (OPD) in Victoria and KC General Hospitals were flooded with patients leaving the doctors and paramedical staff overloaded with work. Some patients alleged that doctors in the OPD in Victoria hospital did not start seeing them until 10 am. The government hospitals were flooded after the doctors from the private hospitals were unavailable.

Acting over the indefinite strike by the doctors, a division bench comprising acting Chief Justice and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar asked the council representing the India Medical Association (IMA) and the State Advocate General to inform the court about the outcome of the ongoing negotiation between the State authorities and the representatives of private medical establishments and medical practitioners.

The ruling came in from the Bench which was hearing 2 Public Interest Litigations (PIL). The PIL was filed by Adinarayanasetty of Nelamangala and Amruthesh NP, who have complained about alleged deaths due to the strike and the non-availability of necessary medical services at private hospital across the State. Commenting on the matter, IMA’s state chapter Secretary B Veeranna said that Out-patients were not seen or treated in private hospitals across the state today (Monday), as our members went on strike against the (amendment to the) Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act. The private hospitals had very few doctors on duty to look after in-patients and for emergency services.