Gurushant Pattedar a former Kalaburagi Zilla panchayat member announced a bounty of Rs 1 Cr for chopping off the tongue of Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde over his 'secular people were unaware of their parentage' remark. The ex-panchayat member is a member of AIMIM but had announced the bounty in his individual capacity.

A former Panchayat member from Karnataka announced a bounty of Rs 1 Cr for chopping the tongue of Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde over his ‘secular people were unaware of their parentage’ remark. Gurushant Pattedar, a former Kalaburagi zilla panchayat member said that he has was compelled to announce the bounty because the comment by the Union Minister had pained Muslims, Backward Classes, Dalits and secular people. “Opposing his (Hegde’s) remarks I’m announcing a bounty of Rs 1 crore for chopping his tongue and bringing it (over),” Pattedar, who identified himself as a senior dalit leader was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gurushant Pattedar who is currently associated with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made it clear that he had announced the bounty in his personal capacity. The leader further added that he will give the amount to anyone who would bring him Hegde’s tongue in a time span of one month i.e January 26. Pattedar also accused the Union Minister of disparaging the constitution.

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi in a reply to a NewsX tweet said, “This person is not from our party we condemn his statement and Ministers statement as Secularism is the ethos of this country and part of Basic Structure of our constitution which NO Fascist government can remove it”.

BJP minister Anant Kumar Hegde, a 5-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka on Tuesday urged people to claim with pride that they are Muslim, Christian, Lingayat, Brahmin, or a Hindu. He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) would change the Constitution in days to come.

“Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don’t have their own identity.They don’t know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals. Some people say the Constitution says secular and you must accept it. We will respect the Constitution, but the Constitution has changed several times and it will change in the future too. We are here to change the Constitution and we’ll change it,” the minister said.