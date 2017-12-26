47-year-old, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May. India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for the manner in which the meeting between death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother were conducted.

Indian slammed Pakistan on Tuesday and said that Pakistan choreographed the meeting between death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother. A statement was issued by India after the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The statement read, “The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav’s alleged activities and the exercise lacked any credibility.” India also stated that Islamabad “violated the letter and spirit of our understandings” over the meeting.

According to reports, Jadhav’s wife, Chetankul’s shoes were taken away and not returned. She was also asked to remove her ‘mangalsutra’, ‘bangles’ and ‘bindi’ before the meeting. In another untoward incident, some media persons outside the Foreign Office in Islamabad, where the meeting was held, hurled invectives at the women. India also said that from the feedback received of the meeting, “it appears that Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion” and that “most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and well being.”

During the visit to Pakistan Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother were accompanied by the Deputy High Commissioner who was not allowed to attend the meeting but was later given access via an enclosure separated by a glass wall. The statement was released after Jadhav’s mother and wife met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence earlier in the day. They were accompanied by Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and the ministry spokesperson.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement. “Prior to the meeting, the two governments were in touch through diplomatic channels to work out its modalities and format. There were clear understandings between the two sides and the Indian side scrupulously abided by all its commitments. However, we note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings.” The violations included the Pakistani press being “allowed on multiple occasions to approach family members closely, harass and hector them and hurl false and motivated accusations about Shri Jadhav.

“This was despite a clear agreement that the media would not be allowed close access.”

The MEA statement said that under the pretext of security precautions, the cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded.

(With inputs from agencies)