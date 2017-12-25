The 40-minute meeting took place at Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Islamabad, amid tight security. It was for the first time that Kulbhushan Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March last year, though with a glass panel separating them.

Since Kulbhushan Jadhav's arrest 21 months ago, this was for the first time that his mother and wife met him in Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday issued a new video of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in which he is seen thanking the Government of Pakistan for allowing him to meet his wife and mother. The video message, played by the Foreign Office after Jadhav’s brief meeting with his family, was recorded earlier in the day, officials said. In the video message, Kulbhushan Jadhav says he is really thankful to the government of Pakistan for the grand gesture of arranging a meeting with his family.

“I requested a meeting with my wife… and I have been informed that my mother and wife are coming over to meet me and I am really thankful to the government of Pakistan for this grand gesture,” Kulbhushan Jadhav said.

The 40-minute meeting took place at the Foreign Affairs Ministry building, amid tight security. It was for the first time that Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March last year, though with a glass panel separating them and spoke to them through an intercom. The meeting started at 2.18 pm in the afternoon and Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, who accompanied Jadhav’s family, was seen watching the reunion from a distance.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal tweeted images showing Jadhav talking to his mother and wife through an intercom with a glass panel separating them. He said Pakistan had already told the family that they will be able to meet Jadhav but a security barrier would be there.

A Mumbai-based former naval officer-turned-businessman, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was arrested on March 3, 2016, and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. India has maintained Jadhav’s innocence and said he was kidnapped from Iran where he had gone for handling his businesses.