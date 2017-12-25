The Indian high commissioner in Pakistan accompanied Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family during the meeting. Sources said that the Foreign Office has decided to provide maximum security to Jadhav’s family during their stay in Pakistan. The alleged Indian spy was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism, following which India moved the ICJ in May.

The wife and mother of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav reached Pakistan on Monday afternoon. The family flew from Dubai to Islamabad for the first ever interaction with Kulbhushan Jadhav. According to reports, Kulbhushan Jadhav was brought to the Pakistani capital for the meeting,” Jatin Desai, spokesperson for Pakistan India Peoples Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) said. Pakistan Rangers, Anti-Terrorism squads and sharpshooters were deployed at rooftops; other than media and security personnel and no other traffic was allowed in the area around Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. Kulbhushan Jadhav was given thirty minutes to talk to his family.

Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Office (PFO) had confirmed that the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, will be allowed to remain present at the meeting at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Here are the LIVE updates:

5.00 pm: It was for security reasons, we had already told them that you will be able to meet him but a security barrier would be there: Dr.Mohd Faisal, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on ANI’s question regarding glass barrier between Jadhav and his mother and wife

It was for security reasons,we had already told them that you will be able to meet him but a security barrier would be there: Dr.Mohd Faisal,Pak Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on ANI's question regarding glass barrier between Jadhav and his mother and wife #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/LiRoG5p8VH — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

4.50 pm: It was a humanitarian meeting, it was not consular access. The Indian diplomat JP Singh was present and could see the meeting but was not allowed to meet, we extended the meeting by 10 minutes on request of Jadhav: Pak Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

4.42 pm: In one sense, it is a step forward because 22 months after they arrested this poor man, finally somebody is able to see him. On the other hand, the way in which roll unfolded was deeply unsatisfactory: Shashi Tharoor on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his family

4.00 pm: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and his wife enter Indian High Commission compound in Islamabad after meeting him at Pakistan foreign ministry

#KulbhushanJadhav's mother and his wife enter Indian High Commission compound in Islamabad after meeting him at Pakistan foreign ministry pic.twitter.com/BSR4RfvqS1 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

3.44 pm: The meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav, his mother and wife at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad ends

3. 20 pm: Wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav meet him at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad

Wife & mother of #KulbhushanJadhav meet him at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad: Pak media pic.twitter.com/QqPyiSIK2O — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

2.25 pm: Islamabad: Wife & mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry

Islamabad: Wife & mother of #KulbhushanJadhav at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry. pic.twitter.com/8YrqNABhrM — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

2.oo pm: Wife, mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav reach Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad along with JP Singh, Deputy High Commissioner

12.35 pm: Pakistan Rangers, Anti-Terrorism squads and sharpshooters at rooftops deployed; other than media and security personnel, no other traffic allowed in the area around Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in #Islamabad: Pak media

12.25 pm: Media persons and OB vans outside Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad; Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother to arrive here shortly to meet him

Media persons and OB vans outside Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in #Islamabad; Indian national #KulbhushanJadhav's wife and mother to arrive here shortly to meet him pic.twitter.com/f625WwhGvj — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

12.20 pm: Visuals from outside Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad

Visuals from outside Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad; Indian national #KulbhushanJadhav's wife and mother to arrive here shortly to meet him pic.twitter.com/v53mwE87wt — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

12.15 pm: Shots of Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs premises in Islamabad; Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother to arrive here shortly to meet him

Shots of Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs premises in Islamabad; Indian national #KulbhushanJadhav's wife and mother to arrive here shortly to meet him pic.twitter.com/nxlfhWsazz — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

12.10 pm: Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother reach Pakistan’s Islamabad