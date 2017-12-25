On Monday, the mother and wife of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav met the former Indian naval officer at the Pakistan Foreign Office. The meeting lasted for about 40 minutes, where a glass panel separated Kulbhushan and family members avoiding any physical contact. Kulbhushan Jadhav spoke through a speakerphone in his first interaction with family after getting arrested.

For their first ever interaction with former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, the family of the alleged Indian spy touched down in Pakistan on Monday afternoon as the death row prisoner was scheduled for the meeting in Islamabad. Around 2 PM in the afternoon the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav including his mother and wife reached Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad and were accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh. For the much-anticipated meet, several media persons and OB vans gathered outside in order to provide the latest development taking place at Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry labelled the scheduled meeting as nation’s ‘humanitarian gesture’ on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. While some called the ‘humanitarian’ meet as a first step forward in 22 months after Yadav’s arrest, the same gathering also saw the deployment of Pakistan Rangers, Anti-Terrorism squads and sharpshooters like it had the possibility of escalating things into something else. Stating their reasons, the Pak Foreign Ministry Spokesperson asserted: “It was a humanitarian meeting it was not consular access”.

“The Indian diplomat JP Singh was present and could see the meeting but was not allowed to meet, we extended the meeting by 10 minutes on request of Jadhav,” Pak Foreign Ministry spokesperson added. The mother and wife of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav finally received a chance to get a glimpse of him at the Pakistan Foreign Office here for about 40 minutes, but with a glass panel separating them. Jadhav spoke through a speakerphone in his first interaction with family after getting arrested. Here are the highlights in pictures of Kulbhushan Jadhav meeting, where the Indian naval officer was given thirty minutes to speak to his wife and mother.

Wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav reached Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad along with JP Singh, Deputy High Commissioner.

Wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad. The meeting was described as a “grand gesture” by the Pakistan government on the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Separated by a glass partition in the heavily-guarded building, they spoke through an intercom watched by the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh who escorted them to the meeting.

Kulbhushan Jadhav came face to face with his 70-year-old mother Avanti and wife Chetankul after a gap of 22 months.

Pakistani authorities have said the meeting was allowed “purely on humanitarian grounds”, but it did not allow a one-on-one meeting between Jadhav and his family.

Jadhav’s family was later taken to the Indian High Commission before their return to India via Oman. His mother thanked the Pakistan Foreign Office for allowing the meeting.

After the meeting, the Foreign Office spokesperson called Jadhav “the face of Indian terror” and said it would decide on consular access to him at an appropriate time.

“This is not the last meeting. Let me say it categorically,” Faisal told reporters after former Indian Navy officer Jadhav’s wife and mother met him after his arrest on March 3, 2016 from Balochistan, as Pakistan claims.

(With inputs from IANS…)