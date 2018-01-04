External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar said Pakistan is best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolutions 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian national.

India on Thursday dismissed as “propagandistic exercise” that “simply carry no credibility” a video released by Pakistan of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav saying he has not been tortured in custody. Stating that this had not come as a surprise, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video.

“It is time for them to realise that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility.

“The absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment.”

The video that was shared by Pakistan foreign ministry shows Kulbhushan Jadhav saying that he saw fear in the eyes of his mother and wife throughout the meeting. Jadhav also says that his mother was happy seeing him healthy. “I said don’t worry, mummy, I am being taken care of. They don’t harm me, they don’t even touch me…,” he was heard saying in the video. He is heard asking India why it is lying about him not working for an intelligence agency, as Pakistan alleges. “I want to tell India that I am a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy. Why are you lying about my working for an intelligence agency?” Jadhav says in the video.

Sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017, Jadhav thanked Islamabad for letting him meet his mother and wife. Pakistani authorities arranged the meeting between Jadhav and his family on December 25.