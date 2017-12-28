Days after Kulbhushan Jadhav's family met him in Islamabad, Pakistan, a relative of former Indian Navy officer has mentioned that Jadhav's family is even more depressed than before after meeting him. Kulbhushan Jadhav family relative said that Jadhav's family is very upset about how they were treated in Pakistan by its authorities and are not in a position to speak any more on this matter.

A couple of days after former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife met him in Pakistan, a relative of the family has said that Jadhav’s family is even more depressed than before by the kind of treatment which they received in Pakistan. Jadhav’s family relative has mentioned that they are very disappointed and not in a position to speak on their Pakistan visit. They are depressed after they were treated poorly in Islamabad. A huge row erupted after Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife on December 25 went Pakistan to meet Jadhav, who has been given death sentence in Pakistan on espionage charges.

Pakistan says that they had allowed this meeting to happen on humanitarian grounds. But the kind of treatment they did with Jadhav’s family members did not reflect the same intention. Politicians across the board slammed Pakistan after the treatment which they gave to Jadhav’s family. Stating their own terms and protocols, the Pakistani authorities did not allow Jadhav’s family to talk in their native language which is Marathi. Jadhav’s wife was forced to remove her ‘mangal sutra’. Both Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife were asked to remove their bangles before allowing them to meet him.

Also, Pakistan did not allow any physical contact between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family. There was a glass partition in the room where all three met in strict surveillance of Pakistani authorities. Kulbhushan Jadhav was only allowed to talk on intercom rather than an actual in-person conversation with his family.

Jadhav’s family relative who said that the family is not in a position to talk about the visit anymore. Also, since the issue is being handled by the Indian government, they would not like to comment or say anything as it might hamper the Indian government efforts for saving Kulbhushan Jadhav.