Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death in Pakistan, will meet his wife and mother who will reach Islamabad today. Almost a month ago, Pakistan accepted India’s request to allow Jadhav’s mother and wife to meet him. It is expected that Jadhav’s mother and wife after meeting him will leave back home on the same day as it is going to be a short meeting. Jadhav’s mother and wife will be accompanied by India deputy High Commissioner JP Singh.

In the statement released by Pakistan previously, it had said that the meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife was being allowed on humanitarian grounds. Jadhav was apprehended by the Pakistani forces on allegations of his involvement in terrorism and sabotage activities. However, the Indian government maintained that he is an ex-naval officer who was illegally kept by Pakistan. In an attempt to provide legal help to Kulbhushan Yadav and to bring him back in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had made repeated attempts to provide councillor access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, but it was never accepted by Pakistan.

India had also approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this year to counter Pakistan charges on Kulbhushan Jadhav. In a partial success, the ICJ in its order asked Pakistan not to execute Kulbhushan Jadhav until the final hearing in the case is conducted.