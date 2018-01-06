Amid crisis in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) the party has called for an emergency meeting under the leadership of Rabri Devi. While Lalu Prasad Yadav is in jail the party at its meeting on Saturday will the decide the future course of action at the state and Central level.

An official meeting of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will be held on Saturday under the leadership of Rabri Devi, the former Chief Minister of Bihar. The meeting will be held in order to decide the future course of actions of the party and the party’s strategy at the state and Central level. Political experts also believe that it is an ‘emergency meeting’ held in wake of the party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being convicted in the fodder scam case. Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will also be present at the meeting.

However, it is unlikely that Tejashwi Prasad Yadav would be given any bigger role soon. “Tejashwi, by his position as Leader of Opposition, would be the natural RJD nominee for the Chief Minister’s post in the 2020 Assembly polls,” RJD state president Ramchandra Purve was quoted as saying by Indian Express. The top brass of the party is likely to be present during the RJD’s ’emergency meeting’. The individual roles of the leaders will also be discussed in the meeting. Sources also said that Tejashwi Yadav would be reading out a letter from his father.

“The letter would carry Lalu Prasad’s message to stay calm and united in the face of an adverse situation and fight Fascist and communal forces against its policies of suppression and political vendetta,” an RJD source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The quantum of sentence for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others in fodder scam case will be pronounced by a special CBI court in Ranchi on Saturday. The 69-year-old was convicted by the court on December 23 on the account of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The veteran leader has been lodged in the central jail since then.