Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is a habitual criminal, who will never get reformed. “Lalu Prasad aadatan apradhi aur jail yatri hai, jo kabhi sudharne wale nahi hai (Lalu Prasad is a habitual criminal and a frequent visitor to jail, who will never get reformed),” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Modi said here a day ahead of the pronouncement of quantum of punishment in a fodder scam case by a special CBI court in Ranchi.

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court convicted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief on December 23 last year. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said Lalu Prasad had accumulated benami property worth Rs 1,000 crore despite being convicted in the fodder scam. “Lalu Prasad can’t contest even an election for the post of a village body head but claims that he would defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across India,” he added.

On Tuesday, the RJD and Congress attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident involving state Minister Suresh Sharma — who alleged being manhandled by employees of a West Bengal hotel — saying it showed how his much-hyped prohibition was being mocked as the minister was allegedly drunk. The leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the West Bengal government should conduct a medical test of Urban Development and Housing Minister Sharma and his supporters who were present at the time of the brawl.