Hours ahead of the announcement of the quantum sentence to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the party members are hoping for a minimum sentence. Twitter has also started pouring with hilarious tweets about CBI's sentence to Lalu Prasad. Let us check out what Twitterati has to say about the Fodder Scam's quantum of sentence .

On December 23, Lalu Prasad along with 15 others, was convicted in fodder scam and sent to jail in Ranchi

In a few hours from now, the special CBI court will be pronouncing the quantum of sentence to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday. On December 23, Lalu Prasad along with 15 others, was convicted in fodder scam and sent to jail in Ranchi. The case pertaining to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of ₹84.5 lakh from Deoghar district (now in Jharkhand) treasury between 1994 and 1996 when Mr Prasad was the Chief Minister of Bihar. The special court had completed the hearing in the fodder scam case on December 13. Ahead of the announcement, party leaders and workers are hoping that he receives a minimum sentence. “We are keeping our fingers crossed…let us see what decision the court takes today. But for us, Lalu Prasad will always be our God on earth,” said a group of RJD workers gathered outside the jail gate on Wednesday morning.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is also trending on Twitter with hashtag Fodderscam. Lalu Prasad who is known for his wittiness now has created a series of hilarious jokes regarding today’s sentence on Fodder scam. Twitter has started pouring their tweets assuming what sort of sentence is waiting for Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on this new year. RJD, meanwhile, has called a meeting of all party leaders, MLAs, MPs and district presidents on January 6 at Patna to chalk out their future strategy.

Here is what Twitter has to say about Fodder Scam sentence:

Lalu Yadav sentencing today in the #fodderscam. His supporters hope for minimum sentence so that he can get bail — Bhairavi Singh (@Bhairavi_NDTV) January 3, 2018

Least is 3 years & max is 7 years of imprisonment for @laluprasadrjd #LaluPrasadYadav #FodderScam — Mac Thimmaiah (@mac_thimmaiah) January 3, 2018

If CBI court announces punishment to #LaluYadav for #FodderScam it will be treated as contempt of Kejriwal. CBI court may face jail. pic.twitter.com/VSedItGnKI — Common Sense (@CommonSense___) January 3, 2018

#RabriDevi says #LaluPrasadYadav is being punished for raising voice of the poor. Kya amma bas karo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#FodderScam #FodderScamVerdict — Arunaksh Bhandari (@imarunaksh) January 3, 2018

I wish the time period between convicting #LaluPrasadYadav to announcing a judgement has not been used as a window to struck a deal 🙄😏🙄😏#FodderScam#FodderScamVerdict — Arunaksh Bhandari (@imarunaksh) January 3, 2018

“It will throw up a new challenge to Lalu Prasad’s family and his party as well…Lalu’s heir apparent Tejaswi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav both have to work hard to steer the party ahead and face the challenges posed by ruling alliance of JD(U) and BJP,” said political analyst Ajay Kumar.